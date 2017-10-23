Travis Scott Just Confirmed His Collaboration With Nike

For months, it feels like Travis Scott has been teasing a collaboration with Nike. Is he cooking up something with the athletic brand? Or isn’t he? What if this just a ploy to distract us from the fact that he and his girlfriend Kylie Jenner are rumored to be expecting a child? As it turns out, he actually is collaborating with Nike. He confirmed it on Instagram finally after months of speculation.
"WORK-IN-PROGRESS," Scott wrote in the caption. He also tagged #af1, which we take to mean he’s creating his own version of Nike’s Air Force One shoe. Over the summer, Scott hinted that he was working on a version of the sneakers never released before, called the Cactus Jack. A sneakerhead website confirmed the shoe is part of Scott’s first Nike drop, which he happens to be wearing in his announcement ‘gram.
He worked with Nike before, starring in its campaign for the VaporMax sneaker last May. And this isn’t the first time Scott has tapped into this designer urges, either. Earlier this year, he designed a menswear collection with Helmut Lang inspired by his Texan roots.
No word yet on when we’ll be able to get our hands (and feet) on these babies, but we’ll be sure to update you when we do.
