Alcohol-infused candy has come a long way since the liqueur-filled cordials that only your grandparents seemed to enjoy. From beer all the way to gin and tonics, there's a sugar-rush equivalent of your favorite wine or spirit. Some can actually get you buzzed after a few handfuls, while others are merely infused to give the treat just an essence of the tipple that inspired it. Ahead, the best boozy candies that prove adult Halloweens have sweet perks too.