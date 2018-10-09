Your State's Top-Selling Halloween Candy May Come As A Major Surprise

The results are a little surprising, especially to those of us who carefully hoarded chocolate bars and turned our noses up at hard candies and even harder bubble gum. Do the kids in six states really prefer candy corn over Reese's Peanut Butter Cups? How is it that Hot Tamales top so many more lists than Butterfingers? And did only the children of Mississippi learn from Stranger Things the amazing, underrated value of a Three Musketeers bar? But there's a big, juicy caveat to these numbers you may have noticed: These are the most candies sold in each state. This isn't a bunch of statisticians surveying kids on November 1 to see which candies they plan on eating first, and which ones they'll be leaving at the bottom of their hollowed-out plastic gourds until they're desperate. So maybe there are more grownups looking for the better deal on salt water taffy in Nebraska and Tootsie Pops in Minnesota, while the folks in Missouri and Maryland are springing for Milky Ways. Meanwhile, Maine and New York kids are roaming the streets full of Sour Patch Kids, so watch out.