Justin Timberlake To Perform At The Super Bowl Without Janet Jackson, Because The Patriarchy Is Cruel
I DO have the time. Half the time...#PepsiHalftime #SBLII @Pepsi @NFL @JimmyFallon @FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/4Z4Dz29l3X— Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) October 23, 2017
Unless Justin Timberlake starts his set by introducing Janet Jackson with an apology and then continues watching quietly while she does 12 minutes of her catalog solo, the Super Bowl can keep this halftime show.— Crystal Methanny (@RafiDAngelo) October 23, 2017
Congrats on getting the Super Bowl halftime show, @jtimberlake. Invite @JanetJackson for a duet. You, uh. Kinda owe her. pic.twitter.com/fqaSelN0Rj— shauna (@goldengateblond) October 23, 2017
If Janet Jackson can’t ever perform at the Super Bowl again then Justin Timberlake shouldn’t be able to either ??♀️— A Definite Maybe (@Pic_Nikk) October 23, 2017
My stomach literally turned watching @jtimberlake joking about exposing Janet’s breast as he’s announcing HIS return to the #Superbowl. ??— Out Rae Geous (@_TheOpinion) October 23, 2017
Pepsi is trash.— Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) October 23, 2017
Justin Timberlake is trash.
The NFL is trash.
Perfect trio.
remember when janet jackson got banned from performing at the super bowl for something justin timberlake did but he gets to perform @ SB52 ?— kelly cohen (@politiCOHEN_) October 23, 2017
Justin Timberlake can take his fake modesty & shove it. He should apologize to Janet Jackson forever.— Kristin Z (@KayZee1012) October 23, 2017
Alright if Justin Timberlake gets to come back and get a second chance at the Super Bowl so should Janet Jackson.— Alyssa Fisher (@alyssabfisher) October 23, 2017
The @NFL has invited @jtimberlake to Superbowl LII, but won’t remove their ban on @JanetJackson. This sexist racism has to stop. pic.twitter.com/VLa7zgdjrW— Señor Lelo (@senorlelo) October 23, 2017