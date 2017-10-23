Story from Music

Justin Timberlake To Perform At The Super Bowl Without Janet Jackson, Because The Patriarchy Is Cruel

Madison Medeiros
The rumours were true: Justin Timberlake is going to perform at the 2018 Super Bowl. The "Can't Stop The Feeling" singer confirmed the news on Sunday in an annoying clip with his friend and late-night host Jimmy Fallon with the caption: "I do have the time. Half the Time." He also included the hashtags #PepsiHalfTime and #SBLII.
You know what feeling I can't stop, Justin? One of nauseating disgust because, once again, the world has been reminded that men can get away with seemingly whatever they damn well please with not so much as a slap on the wrist, while women must suffer the consequences.
In case you need a quick refresher, Timberlake performed at the Super Bowl alongside singer Janet Jackson in 2004 when he pulled at her costume and exposed one of her breasts. Now, I'm not here to argue whether or not it was planned, and I'm sure as hell not going to slut-shame. What I do know is that one person was vilified while the other went on to have an extremely lucrative career. Need proof? While Jackson was banned from the 2004 Grammys, Timberlake basked in the adoration from his colleagues by not only attending, but by receiving a golden gramophone as well.
To make things worse, Variety reports that the NFL had banned both Timberlake and Jackson from performing at future half-time events.
Of course, I can't help but wonder why I'm even surprised. The NFL is notorious for bolstering the careers of men who have intentionally harmed women. Abuse a dog? You're a monster. Abuse your wife or girlfriend? Eh, take a few-game suspension and you'll be back in no time. But, don't be mad, fans! The league's got pink merchandise for sale to support breast cancer research, so they're totally a feminist organisation.
I'm not the only one who calls BS on this, either. Hundreds of Twitter users have utilised the platform to call out the decision. Here's just a sampling of what people are saying:
Well, you know what you say, Justin. "What Goes Around...Comes Around."
