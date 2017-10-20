Refinery29: The video was amazing. Tell me about the inspiration behind it.

Serayah: "So much inspiration. I feel like I was able to do what you just saw because the song was so fun. I went for basically all of my favorite moments that I grew up watching, which was Destiny’s child, Missy Elliott ,and some of that type of vibe. Also, having this Ciara element with the dancing and things like that. Feeling very creative. I know everything is lifestyle now. I like lifestyle, and I plan on having lifestyle. But I kind of wanted to pay homage to what i saw growing up, which was glamour. They had million-dollar budgets for videos. I’m not used to that. That’s what I loved about entertainment. Think "Thriller!" It was all entertainment. It was a movie. It was a movement. People like Puff Daddy and all that kind of stuff gave me that excitement. Just being able to look at all of that stuff got me excited, and everything looked so clean."