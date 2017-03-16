The most refreshing character was Toya, played by Nafessa Williams. She volunteers to have sex with the pledgees but is compassionate enough to only pretend like she did when Zurich is too injured to participate. In what is supposed to be a moment of sexual objectification, Toya intentionally frames her sexuality around her own pleasure and not the approval of men during a conversation with Zurich. “I think if we all could borrow a little from Toya we’d walk away with a little extra confidence and be empowered by who she is. She lives her life. She doesn’t make apologies for it,” Williams gushed about her character. “She’s just unapologetic and I love that. She’s super smart. She has a lot to offer and a lot to teach although she’s not in college herself.” I couldn’t agree more. “She’s just fearless. She knows what she wants. She handles herself a little different than some other women probably would or different than how men would expect her to.”