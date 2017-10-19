Miley Cyrus Reached Out To A Fan & Vegas Shooting Survivor In A Heartwarming Video

More than two weeks have passed since the horrible shooting in Las Vegas that targeted concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival and a number of victims are still in the hospital. One survivor, Katrina Hannah, was recently transported to a hospital in California where she received the surprise of a lifetime: a personal video message from Miley Cyrus.
"I've heard about you from so many wonderful people," Cyrus said. "Your name got to me through so many friends, some contestants on The Voice, and they said you were a huge fan. I just wanted you to know I'm thinking about you all the time."
Hannah teared up as Cyrus continued: "Sending all good, healing, peaceful vibes to you and all your family and all your friends. I hope you feel better soon and just want you to know you'll be on my mind and in my heart."
.@MileyCyrus surprises Las Vegas shooting victim Katrina Hannah w a message. Miley saw our past profiles of Katrina, who is just back in CA. pic.twitter.com/rfzva4ntKR— Elex Michaelson (@abc7elex) October 18, 2017
Hannah told southern California news station ABC7 that she was "overwhelmed by the love" after viewing Cyrus' message. It's hard to imagine just how much that simple recording meant to her after she had just been through one of the most traumatic experiences of her life.
Hannah also recalled the Marine who bravely picked her up after she was shot and risked his life to get her to safety.
"I just remember telling him I loved him. I didn't know him, he was a stranger. I remember telling him I loved him and to call my mom," she said. "I can't even believe a stranger would sacrifice his life instead of running himself to save me."
The entire experience has been surreal for her, and she told ABC7 that she's grateful to be surrounded by her family and friends in her Southern California hometown. She was even treated to a delicious In-N-Out lunch.
Katrina Hannah is finally back in CA after the Las Vegas shooting. Her first meal? In-N-Out!— Elex Michaelson (@abc7elex) October 18, 2017
She speaks out for the first time @ABC7 11p pic.twitter.com/Ri2cuzHary
For more information on how to help the victims and survivors of the Las Vegas shooting, here is a helpful guide.
