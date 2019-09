People Are Obsessing About This Velvet Skull From Target & It's Selling Out Fast

As a result of this enthusiasm for all things velvet skull, the item is currently sold out on Target.com, as PopSugar recently reported . But don't despair: You can still find it in select stores — but only if you act fast. You could also make do with a Target velvet pumpkin (they come in black, purple, and maroon). Or, you can find a similar one at Michaels , in black or maroon for just under $9.