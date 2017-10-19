Kendall Jenner Was Pranked By Her Sisters & Honestly It Was So Gross

Poor Kendall Jenner was almost totally humiliated by her sisters recently. In the just-released preview for this Sunday’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian attempted to play a harsh prank on their younger sister while she sleeps.
While on a trip together to Santa Barbara, Kendall falls asleep first, and naturally, the two older sisters decide to mess with her. The preview clip opens with a pajama-clad Kourtney asking, “Is there anything we can do to Kendall?” The pranksters begin to brainstorm, throwing around ideas like "cover her with baby powder" and sticking a blueberry up her butt. Though that second one hardly seems physically possible, the prank they land on isn’t far off from that.
Advertisement
As true social media queens, Khloé and Kourtney take to Twitter to get some suggestions on what to do to their poor sleepy sister, and unsurprisingly, they got plenty of feedback. The winning idea was tweeted by a user named @sarahlouiseeee, who wrote, "Put a few squares of chocolate in their bum crack so it melts, and when they wake up they think they pooped themselves." When Kourtney first sees this suggestion, she can barely read it aloud to Khloé because she's laughing too hard, and ultimately, the pair decides to try it out.
Does anyone have any good prank ideas to do to a sleeping person? Me and @khloekardashian need help.— Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) May 13, 2017
Of course, any KUWTK fan knows this isn't the only time this family has tried to play some tricks on one another. Over the years, we've seen Khloé and Kris roll Kim's mansion in toilet paper, and we can't forget Scott Disick's many Todd Kraines' prank phone calls to Kris. However, this chocolate butt crack prank is definitely the grossest one we've seen from the fam. Thankfully, things don't go according to plan, and Kendall does not wake up thinking she pooped her pants. Take a look:
Advertisement