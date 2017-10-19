Harvey Weinstein Stripped Of Multiple Major Accolades

As more and more women have come forward with anecdotes about alleged sexual harassment by Harvey Weinstein — with three women accusing him of rape — there have been a number of consequences for the movie producer within the film industry.
Weinstein resigned from the board of The Weinstein Company after The New York Times published a lengthy feature about the allegations against him. His resignation came after the company's board announced that he would be terminated. His name is also being removed from the credits on Weinstein Co. TV series, Deadline reported, and sources suggested to the outlet that similar measures will be taken for the movies in which his name appears in the credits.
And on Wednesday, The Associated Press shared the news that Harvard University has rescinded the W.E.B. Du Bois medal it gave Weinstein in 2014. The medal is "considered Harvard's highest honor in the field of African and African American Studies," according to AP.
The British Film Institute also rescinded the fellowship it had bestowed on Weinstein. The institute issued a statement praising the survivors who have come forward about their experiences.
"Sexual harassment, abuse and bullying is unacceptable under any circumstances. Everyone working in the film industry — in any industry — should be safe and respected in the workplace," the BFI said in a statement obtained by BuzzFeed. "We wholeheartedly support those brave enough to come forward and speak out. The film industry needs more women represented on every level, on and off screen."
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
