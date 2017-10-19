Justin Hartley can't wait for his wedding — and he hopes his costars will be able to make it.
The This Is Us star talked to Us Weekly about his engagement to Chrishell Stause, who starred on Days of Our Lives and All My Children. It sounds like their upcoming nuptials will be fun for all of their guests. And Hartley is just hoping the rest of the This Is Us cast will be among those in attendance.
"I'm looking forward to — I love the fact that she's going to be my wife. I love the fact that I will have a wife, and we'll be husband and wife and live together," Hartley told the magazine. "I love that, but I'm actually really looking forward to the wedding day. I'm going to have friends coming in from out of town that I haven't seen in a few years. It's going to be great."
Advertisement
When Us asked Hartley if his costars would be at the wedding, he responded, "I hope so, yeah. I hope so, God willing, yeah."
It sounds like Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Milo Ventimiglia, and Chrissy Metz need to get those RSVP cards in the mail. Who wouldn't want to be at The Manny's wedding?
Hartley recently told People that he and Stause used a wedding planner to take care of the details, and it sounds like wedding planning hasn't been stressful for the couple. They've been engaged since 2015.
"We hired a wedding planner to take care of all that stuff, and we're just sort of going to show up and have a good time," Hartley told the magazine. Sounds like the way to go!
Advertisement