I’ve decided that one of my goals in life is to make it onto a Lee Daniels set. From movies like Precious and The Butler, to his hit series Empire and Star on FOX , Daniels has a knack for bringing out the biggest names in Black Hollywood. His projects have seen the likes of Mariah Carey, Lenny Kravitz, Naomi Campbell, and Missy Elliott, just to name a few. A day on set with Daniels is likely going to double as the most exclusive party I’ll ever be invited to. Keke Palmer is his newest collaborator , playing a recurring character on Star by the name of Gigi. She is a recording artist who was described as “ratchet and rich” and in the few episodes that we’ve seen her in, her personality is larger than life. Palmer is playing the kind of pop star that I would be excited to meet on one of Daniels’ sets, anxious to see if her personality is consistent when cameras aren’t rolling.