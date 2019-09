"This is wonderful. #GiuseppeZanotti seems to think it's ok to name his sneakers after me but his PR says they won't take our call," she wrote. Minaj recalled that when they met years prior, Zanotti told her that she had "inspired him to design a sneaker" in her honor. "Recently when he gave other artists capsule collections, my agency reached out and was told they're not taking our call," she tweeted. But the brand continued selling its Nicki sneakers — which Minaj viewed as yet another example of designers feeling "inspired" by Black women but not giving them a platform. Plus, she was surprised by the treatment, especially since it pertained to a designer she worked with frequently. So, she queried: #GiuseppeWhatsGood.