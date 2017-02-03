How could we ever forget when Nicki Minaj asked Miley Cyrus "What's good?" at the 2015 VMAs? The question has become a popular (and sort of relentless) way to properly address a topic long evaded. Now, it seems designer Giuseppe Zanotti now finds himself on the receiving end of Minaj's inquiry. Back in 2011, Giuseppe Zanotti Designs designed a sneaker inspired by Nicki Minaj (and worn by the rapper in a Glamour spread), which was then sold as part of the brand's main collection. Everything was fine — until the brand began collaborating with artists like Jennifer López and Zayn on capsules, but reportedly refused to grant Minaj's wish to create her own range.
This is wonderful. #GiuseppeZanotti seems to think it's ok to name his sneakers after me but his PR says they won't take our call. Lol.— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017
"This is wonderful. #GiuseppeZanotti seems to think it's ok to name his sneakers after me but his PR says they won't take our call," she wrote. Minaj recalled that when they met years prior, Zanotti told her that she had "inspired him to design a sneaker" in her honor. "Recently when he gave other artists capsule collections, my agency reached out and was told they're not taking our call," she tweeted. But the brand continued selling its Nicki sneakers — which Minaj viewed as yet another example of designers feeling "inspired" by Black women but not giving them a platform. Plus, she was surprised by the treatment, especially since it pertained to a designer she worked with frequently. So, she queried: #GiuseppeWhatsGood.
#RunMeMyCHECK #GiuseppeWhatsGood I got time today. ? barbz trend this cuz he gon learn today. The racism & disrespect won't b tolerated.— NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) February 3, 2017
"The racism & disrespect won't [be] tolerated," Minaj tweeted — soon enough, the #GiuseppeWhatsGood hashtag was trending worldwide. She even started a poll asking her followers whether the luxe label should pay her or, well, pay her. However, the rapper was quick to note that this has nothing to do with money. "It's just the disrespect," she clarified. "You're not taking MY call? Lol. Give some money to charity in my name or [something." We've reached out to both Minaj and Giuseppe Zanotti for comment, and will update our story when we hear back. Although, we imagine the latter will speak up soon: Minaj gave the brand a 24-hour deadline on Instagram.
