Playboy Names Its First Transgender Playmate, Ever

In a celebratory Instagram post , Rau noted how important of a role nudity can play when it comes to transgender visibility on the mainstream stage of the fashion industry. "Nudity shouldn’t be taboo. Nudity means a lot to me, since I went through a transition to get where I want to be," she wrote. "Nudity is a celebration of the human being without all the excess. It’s not about sexuality but the beauty of the human body, whether male or female." While Rau is Playboy's first ever transgender playmate, she's not the first transgender model to pose for the magazine. Back in 1981, model Caroline Cossey was featured in the magazine prior to appearing in For Your Eyes Only. She came out as a transgender woman the following year.