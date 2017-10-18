The Powerful Reason Behind This Wonder Woman Tattoo

For every selfie posted publicly on a social network using the tag #kissthis4mbc @novartis will donate $10 to @mbcnbuzz and @metavivor - two patient driven advocacy organizations dedicated to supporting research for people living with the only breast cancer that kills: Metastatic Breast Cancer. Will you raise $$$ for MBC today? #metastaticbreastcancer #previvor #propholacticbilateralmastectomy

A post shared by stephanie kelly ? (@stephanie_jane_kelly) on Sep 19, 2017 at 10:04am PDT