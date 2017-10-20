Speaking of the emotion, I wanted to ask you — you make a lot of facial expressions while you're performing in the video. It looks like you're almost smirking at some points, even though it's about a breakup. What was going through your mind while you were singing that day?

"Honestly, what I love about performing so much — and this is why I was so into acting when I was younger and really wanted to do Shakespeare my whole life — there's something about being able to slip into a character and really feel these words that you're putting out into the universe... I guess it's selfish, but that is all I want to be doing. All I want to be doing is putting out these emotions and being expressive. That's just what I feel like I’m meant to do. And so when I am making these crazy faces — and also, for the record, I feel like John Mayer makes the craziest faces when he sings, so hopefully I'm not John Mayer status, hopefully I'm a little bit toned down from his faces — but I will say that I really am feeling it. I'm feeling something. And looking back, I watch the videos, and I'm like, 'Oh, man, that face is ugly,' or whatever. But I kind of am just like, 'I'm really feeling it, shit!'"