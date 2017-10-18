You’ve spoken a lot about sexism in the music industry, so I wanted to hear your view on the position of women in grime in particular. Women say it's difficult for them to break into the genre. Have you experienced any sexism as a female grime artist?

"The only thing that really bugs me is when people say there’s only one female. Internationally, everyone thinks that, and there’s a stigma around the word "female." People say 'she’s a female this' or 'she’s only good for a female,' but you never hear 'he’s good for a male,' and I think it will never go away. The media and the fans are always going to make rivalries. Also, if you put out a video, nine times out of 10 comments are 'she’s ugly' or 'her hair’s ugly.' Guys will just look at what you look like before they hear what you’ve got to say, and that’s one of the main reasons why I decided to do the 'Queen’s Speech' and not dress in a sexualized way. For one, I feel comfortable in what I'm wearing in all my 'Queen’s Speeches' and two, I wanted people to hear what I had to say before they saw what I was wearing, and I think that’s what drew people in. I’m just walking down the road, there’s no edits or cuts or anything. You either watch it or you don’t."