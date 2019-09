I’m not going to eat my words as such, but back in 2015 when I first started doing the "Queen’s Speech" project – when Stormzy was coming up, the Kanye West thing happened at the BRIT awards , then Drake got the BBK tattoo and stuff – I got scared. I know a lot people in grime got scared, because they thought Americans were going to take over grime, take it back to America and just run with it, because it's fresh, it's raw, it's British and they always look over here and watch what we're doing. So at the time I was frustrated because I thought, instead of working with us, they’re just taking our words, our slang and style, so it did frustrate me. But at the same time, it really helped the genre – it got us out there internationally and a lot of people who’d never heard it before, heard it and wanted to listen to it. So I have to big up Drake for bringing Skepta onto his album [More Life] and giving him his own song. That was really good of him.