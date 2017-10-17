Chip & Joanna Gaines Finally Addressed Those Marriage Rumors

Chip and Joanna Gaines appeared on the Today show Tuesday. The couple explained why Fixer Upper is ending — and they addressed the speculation that they're having marital troubles, too.
"Look, I'll give them a little credence," Chip Gaines said of the rumors about their marriage during the Today appearance. "The most important thing in the world is Jo and I's relationship, followed very quickly by these four beautiful kids (of ours). We didn't want to push it, to redline it for so long that we woke up and realized we are at a point of no return. So we wanted to take a step back and focus on what is absolutely the most important thing to us."
To be clear, Gaines' statement doesn't mean the couple is having any trouble right now — but they want to avoid any potential points of conflict in the future.
The Gaines originally announced that Fixer Upper will end after its fifth season in a joint post on Joanna Gaines' blog.
"It is with both sadness and expectation that we share the news that season 5 of Fixer Upper will be our last," they wrote at the time. "While we are confident that this is the right choice for us, it has for sure not been an easy one to come to terms with. Our family has grown up alongside yours, and we have felt you rooting us on from the other side of the screen. How bittersweet to say goodbye to the very thing that introduced us all in the first place."
The couple also wrote in the blog post that they wanted to "take this time to shore up and strengthen the spots that are weak, rest the places that are tired, and give lots of love and attention to both our family and our businesses." And if the Today show interview is any indication, it sounds like they have a great idea of what that means for them (even if Fixer Upper fans are still bummed about the news).
