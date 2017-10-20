But as her journey into a more secular life progresses, she starts to reveal more of herself, until ultimately, we see her removing her wig — a final act of rebellion against the community that is trying to take everything from her. "We had seen her take her wig off, but if was different to have us film it," Grady said. "It was one of those moments, that you realize that for this woman, there is no turning back. She had literally stepped off a cliff. She can't go back, she has nothing to go back for."