Kelly Clarkson Is Using The Harvey Weinstein Scandal To Teach Her Kids This Major Lesson

After several days of being inundated with disturbing news about Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault and harassment scandal, many of us have been left wondering where we go from here. It's a discouraging place to be, but at least one celebrity is taking the news and turning it into something positive for her and her family. According to People, while attending Variety's Power of Women event in Los Angeles this past Friday, Kelly Clarkson spoke about seizing this moment as an opportunity to teach her children a lesson about consent, courage, and respect.
People reports that Clarkson said at the event, "I think we should take this horrific, negative thing that’s happening and teach not only our daughters, but our sons, to stand up for what’s right... and how to respect other people and their bodies and how to love and be kind."
Together, Kelly Clarkson and her husband, music manager Brandon Blackstock, have a daughter and son, River and Remington, and Blackstock also has two children, Savannah and Seth, from a previous marriage. The 30-year-old continued her comments at the Power of Women event saying, "We have four children. It's an important time to mold these lives...to sit down and have these conversations no matter how awkward they might be."
This isn't the first time Clarkson has addressed the issue of men and their abuses of power in the entertainment industry. The singer has spoken many times about her refusal to work with Dr. Luke, who is now involved an ongoing legal battle with Kesha after she filed a lawsuit against him claiming sexual assault and battery in 2014. It's clear that Kelly Clarkson is not only teaching her kids to stand up for themselves and others through conversations, but also through her actions.
