Kelly Clarkson has never been one to mince words, and her recent interview with Z100 does not reflect well at all on former Sony music producer Dr. Luke. People reports that Clarkson revealed that she's always had issues with the producer – who is currently embroiled in an ongoing legal battle with Kesha after she filed a lawsuit against him claiming sexual assault and battery in 2014.
Clarkson revealed in the new interview that she refused to share a writing credit with him on her 2009 hit "My Life Would Suck Without You," losing her "hundreds of thousands" or even "millions" of dollars.
Advertisement
This isn't the first time she's spoken out about Luke. Last year, Clarkson shared her gripes with Australia’s KIIS 1065 saying he was "not a good person" and that she was "blackmailed" into working with him on the single.
In the most recent interview, she says that by refusing to share a writing credit she hoped to make "a point to the people working with me, going, 'This is how much I didn’t want to do this.' I don’t care about the money… That’s not what holds weight in my life."
Clarkson added that she had tried and tried to not get involved with him, but her record label, RCA, insisted.
"I was so frustrated because I literally said, 'Anyone in the world but this one person,' but it was just this one thing," she explained. "And I asked not to work with Dr. Luke… just because I had not a good experience with him...It was one thing and they wouldn’t even give it to me."
While Kesha's legal battles with Dr. Luke are far from over (Lady Gaga will be testifying on behalf of Kesha in Dr. Luke's defamation case this month), she is recovering. In an essay for Refinery29, the singer wrote:
"I feel like I’ve gone through some things that have felt like a storm in my life. This was my way of telling myself that I was going to make it through. I made the decision to take the dollar sign out of my name. I did away with my cynical self-deprecating “I don't give a fuck” attitude and the matching Twitter name @keshasuxx. I let myself be 100% genuine, vulnerable, and honest in my music. I used to be very mean to myself. Rainbow is my letter of encouragement, a promise that I want to start a new dialogue and be more supportive and nicer to myself."
Advertisement