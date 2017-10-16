With so many Disney animated movies receiving new life in the live-action sphere, it doesn't hurt to start fan casting some of the most iconic cartoon characters of all time. We now know someone who should definitely be in the running for Ariel when Disney moves forward with the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.
Former Pretty Little Liars star and current Dancing With the Stars contestant Sasha Pieterse channeled Ariel so hard in her new photo, and we can't wait to see how her new look — which comes complete with Ariel's signature red hair — will connect with her choreography.
Advertisement
"Sneak peek of tonight’s #thelittlemermaid glam by the wonderful @zenashteysel," wrote Pieterse on her new pic.
Sneak peek of tonight’s #thelittlemermaid glam by the wonderful @zenashteysel ❤️❤️❤️ #dwts #teamAteam pic.twitter.com/mRi3Hf5Wka— Sasha Pieterse (@SashaaPieterse) October 16, 2017
The look makes plenty of sense, considering Pieterse and her partner Gleb Savchenko will join the other contestants in a Disney-centric celebration. Week five of season 25 of Dancing With the Star is Disney night, and, according to the website Fansided, will have Pieterse and Savchenko dancing a rumba to the iconic Little Mermaid tune "Kiss the Girl."
Pretty Little Liars fans are used to seeing Pieterse in wigs (never forget how Alison DiLaurentis could transform into "Vivian Darkbloom" simply by throwing on her espresso-colored disguise) but this particular transformation is very cool. I'm personally loving the eye makeup here as well — it's almost Flounder inspired, no?
Pieterse recently used her platform on Dancing With the Stars to speak out about the harmful effects of body-shaming.
"It was really, really hurtful the way people reacted [to my weight gain]," the TV star admitted on the competition show. "People were saying stuff like 'You're pregnant, you're fat.' They were angry. They were mad that I look like this."
Despite all of the haters, it's Pieterse's unapologetic confidence — not to mention awesome Ariel cosplay — that should land her a place on next week of DWTS.
Advertisement