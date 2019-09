Mindy Kaling Just Revealed The Sex Of Her Baby

It’s a busy time in Kaling’s life, what with expecting her first child and the series finale of her TV show coming up soon on Hulu. The beginning of her series could be considered quite auspicious. The creator found out that her mother died “within the same hour” she learned the show had been greenlit. Now, she’s expecting a daughter of her own. As Semisonic once said, “Every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end.” How fitting for this scenario.