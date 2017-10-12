Mindy Kaling Just Revealed The Sex Of Her Baby

It’s been quite a week, eh? The news is full of doom and gloom, but at least it’s Friday. And, in the spirit of Friday comes some actually good news: Mindy Kaling has revealed the sex of her baby! The Mindy Project star went on the Ellen show to discuss her pregnancy, and she decided it was time for the big drop.
“I’m very, very pregnant,” Kaling told Ellen DeGeneres. Sitting is uncomfortable, she said, although she couldn’t wait to come out from backstage and get seated in the big, comfy chair on the Ellen set. “Getting up is going to be challenging,” she warned DeGeneres before the moment everyone was waiting for. The host asked if she minded revealing whether she’s having a boy or a girl, to which Kaling responded:
“I’m not waiting [to tell anyone]. I wanted to know way early. I’m having a girl.” And now we know, too.
While Kaling had been planning to keep her pregnancy a secret, it ended up being confirmed by the most fitting person “to announce news about your private life” (as she told DeGeneres), one Oprah Winfrey. The two spent a lot of time together recently filming Ava DuVernay’s upcoming adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time, and clearly they became good friends. There were Instagram photos with fellow costar Reese Witherspoon galore. It looked like a behind-the-scenes blast.
Since then, Kaling and Winfrey have been spending time at various Disney events to promote the movie. It was at one of these — the D23 expo in July — that Kaling told the former talk show host that she’s expecting.
“My mouth dropped,” Winfrey told People about the moment. “[I asked,] ‘What did you just say?’ [and] she said, ‘Oh, Oprah, I don’t think you know. I’m five months pregnant.”
It’s a busy time in Kaling’s life, what with expecting her first child and the series finale of her TV show coming up soon on Hulu. The beginning of her series could be considered quite auspicious. The creator found out that her mother died “within the same hour” she learned the show had been greenlit. Now, she’s expecting a daughter of her own. As Semisonic once said, “Every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end.” How fitting for this scenario.
