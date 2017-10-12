Another Hollywood A-lister is throwing his support behind the many women who have alleged that film producer Harvey Weinstein sexually harassed them.
On Twitter, La La Land actor Ryan Gosling, who starred in a Weinstein film, the Robert Durst-inspired drama All Good Things, stated that he was "deeply disappointed" for working with the producer, while also lending his support to women who have spoken out about sexual abuse.
"I want to add my voice of support for the women who have had the courage to speak out against Harvey Weinstein," wrote Gosling in a post on his Twitter account.
"Like most people in Hollywood, I have worked with him, and I am deeply disappointed in myself for being so oblivious to the devastating experiences of sexual harassment and abuse."
He added:
"He is emblematic of a systematic problem. Men should stand with women and work together until there is real accountability and change."
In the days since a New York Times article alleged that Weinstein paid off numerous sexual harassment accusers, stars like Cara Delevingne, Gwyneth Paltrow, Rose McGowan, and Angelina Jolie have all come forward to allege that Weinstein harassed them.
Weinstein released a statement through his representative Sallie Hofmeister, which was published as a response to a New Yorker article detailing the harassment allegations:
"Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. He will not be available for further comments, as he is taking the time to focus on his family, on getting counseling and rebuilding his life."
If you have experienced sexual violence and are in need of crisis support, please call the RAINN Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).
