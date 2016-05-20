The Best Ryan Gosling Films You Probably Haven't Seen

Not sure if you've heard, but Ryan Gosling has a new film opening today. (And here you thought all those talk show appearances were for your sole benefit.)
The Canadian actor's latest film, The Nice Guys, sees him throwing it back to the 1970s opposite Russell Crowe. Unfortunately, the reviews aren't exactly of the "rave" variety, so if you'd rather skip the cineplex and watch The Notebook or Lars and the Real Girl on repeat, we understand. But while there's no shame in freeze-framing Baby Goose's shirtless scene in Crazy, Stupid, Love for a few hours while you scour the internet for your favorite "Hey Girl" memes, a true Gosling fan would use the time to dig a little deeper into his IMDB profile.
No, we don't mean The Mickey Mouse Club. Like any celebrity, Gosling's had some hits (hello, Drive) and some flops (hello, Only God Forgives). He's also had edgy dramas that earned critical acclaim but didn't make a huge box office dent, and smaller films that pop up on Netflix once in a while. If you're ready to drink the whole Gosling Kool-Aid, we recommend giving these performances a chance.
