Ryan Gosling Has Devastating News For Fans Of His “Hey Girl” Meme

Hey girl, Ryan Gosling has some big news to share about that ubiquitous meme dedicated to him. And seriously, you may want to sit down for this one.
Way back in 2008, Douglas Reinhardt gave the internet the Fuck Yeah! Ryan Gosling Tumblr and changed the way we think of the two words "Hey Girl." But, in a new video Gosling admits that the catchphrase he's become so synonymous for never actually came out of his mouth. Not even once.
The clip, which is part of a BuzzFeed Celeb series to promote his upcoming film The Nice Guys, has Gosling and his co-star Russell Crowe going to couples therapy to work through their issues. Crowe's being his temper and Gosling being his obsession with selling personalized merch, which includes body pillows, sneakers, coloring books and lavender deodorant.
Crowe is there to have an intervention about Gosling's commercialization and blatant endorsement of himself. Gosling denies being a part of the "Hey Girl" product line and saying he doesn't get a cut of any of it. He also reveals that the meme is causing him to go a little crazy.
"I never said it," Gosling pleads with Crowe, who tells him he was greeted with the "Hey Girl" line recently at a gas station. "I understand if you're in a movie and say, 'You complete me' or 'I'm just a girl, standing in front of a guy' and that follows you and you've got to own that. But, I never said it."
Gosling also talks about those Feminist Ryan Gosling memes telling Crowe "feminist is a title you have to earn" and he's not sure he really has. "I never burned a bra," he said. "I'm not even a good person. I don't even compost, man."
Of course, this is all in good fun since this isn't the first time Gosling has admitted to never saying those two words.
Last year, during a South by Southwest panel for his directorial debut, Lost River, Gosling told the crowd rather emphatically, “I never said that! I understand if you’re in a movie and you say ‘I’ll be back’ you have to own it, but I never said it.”
Gosling is wrong about being a feminist though, since in that same panel he showed he's worthy of the title by talking about how Hollywood could improve on its representation of women.
"I think there's a change happening for sure," he said. "We’ve got these girls from Broad City who are incredible. Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, Kristen Wiig, and Melissa McCarthy...there’s a tide change.
Gosling may have never said "hey girl," but he definitely did say that.
The Nice Guys hits theaters May 20.
