Ryan Gosling Has Devastating News For Fans Of His “Hey Girl” Meme

"I never said it," Gosling pleads with Crowe, who tells him he was greeted with the "Hey Girl" line recently at a gas station. "I understand if you're in a movie and say, 'You complete me' or 'I'm just a girl, standing in front of a guy' and that follows you and you've got to own that. But, I never said it."Gosling also talks about those Feminist Ryan Gosling memes telling Crowe "feminist is a title you have to earn" and he's not sure he really has. "I never burned a bra," he said. "I'm not even a good person. I don't even compost, man."Of course, this is all in good fun since this isn't the first time Gosling has admitted to never saying those two words.Last year, during a South by Southwest panel for his directorial debut, Lost River, Gosling told the crowd rather emphatically, “I never said that! I understand if you’re in a movie and you say ‘I’ll be back’ you have to own it, but I never said it.”Gosling is wrong about being a feminist though, since in that same panel he showed he's worthy of the title by talking about how Hollywood could improve on its representation of women."I think there's a change happening for sure," he said. "We’ve got these girls from Broad City who are incredible. Amy Poehler, Tina Fey, Kristen Wiig, and Melissa McCarthy...there’s a tide change.Gosling may have never said "hey girl," but he definitely did say that.The Nice Guys hits theaters May 20.