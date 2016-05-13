Ryan Gosling's Got Dad Jokes

Watch your back, Ryan Reynolds. Ryan Gosling's offering some stiff competition in the category of Cute Canadian Ryans Telling Stories About Their Little Girls.



Gosling, who just welcomed second daughter Amada with partner Eva Mendes last month, joked about the new arrival during an appearance on The Ellen Show, airing today. First he claimed to have a photo of the baby to show everyone, though it turned out to be a random baby with DeGeneres' head pasted on top. Heh.



He then launched into a story about taking older daughter, 19-month-old Esmeralda, to the park to play with chalk. Somehow, fatherhood has enabled him to realise his youthful dream of getting into a graffiti tag war, only this time it's with playground chalk, and his opponent is a neighbourhood kid who keeps erasing Esmeralda's name.



"I'm like, 'They're disrespecting your mother, because she gave you this name, and they're erasing it,'" he joked of his protective papa mentality. "The only way to get back at them is to erase their name, and not disrespect their mother, but definitely put her on notice."

