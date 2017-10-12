How To Create A Halloween Costume With Just Your Eyebrows

DIYing a Halloween costume always sounds like a fun idea. But when push comes to shove, we often find ourselves spending way too much time or money (or both) on a less than satisfactory outfit that we could have easily bought off Amazon. That's why we turn to Halloween makeup.
A little Ben Nye face paint can quickly become a costume on its own. But sometimes even a black-and-white skull design or pop art Wonder Woman can seem way too intimidating to try, which is where Halloween brows come in. Lately, they come in every which way — from the Nike swoosh to squiggly lines — that do the work of finding a costume for you.
Check out a few of our favorite options, ahead.