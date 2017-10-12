Just days after sliding into her fans' DMs, the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer is at it again. Taylor Swift just hand-delivered a bunch of presents to a Swiftie, and who said this lady had a tarnished reputation?
The pop star, who is getting ready to drop her new album on November 10, is notorious for surprising her fans in sweet ways — but few ways are as sweet as "Swiftmas." In 2014, the singer posted a single Santa emoji on the social media accounts of Swift loyalists to indicate that they would be recipients of personalized gifts from Swift herself. The trend was coined "Swiftmas" (seriously, Swift trademarked it), but this year, the Swift-giving began in October.
Let's call it "Taylorween," shall we?
The lucky recipient in this case was a fan named Lara, who posted a slideshow detailing how Swift arrived at her house with plenty of Reputation merch in tout.
"IM@NOT FUCKINGMMD OKAY INJUST MET THE WOMAN WHO MADE AN IMAPact ON MY LIFE AND J CANNOT BREATHE OR TYOE INPROBABLY WONT BE ANSWEINF DMS BC I CANT TRYOE WELL BUT SHE SPOKE ABOUT HYGTG AND THE ALGUM AND SHE SAUD THANK YOU AND I SPOKE ABOUT TABBY AND THE BRITS AND SORRY I CSOUDLNT SPEAK ABOUT EVERYONE AND ICLOCE HER SO MUCH IM SO SHOOK AND SHE BOUGHT BAGS OF MERCH AND WHAG THE FUCK JUST JAPPENED I AM DESD DEAD," Lara wrote on Instagram, clearly still reeling from the surprise.
Seriously, watch the below video. It's so cute.
In another video, Lara shared why her Swift Reputation sweatshirt is extra special.
"I'm currently trying on all the merch that Taylor got me, and the sleeve says the 10th of the 11th of the 17th on it, because that's the release date [of Reputation] in like, the American date, but for U.K. date, that's today...but it's so cool because it's kind of like, for me, it's customized for the day that I met Taylor which is like, amazing."
And a merry
Swiftmas Taylorween it was.
