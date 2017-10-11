The second season of Riverdale premieres on Wednesday, October 11, and we already have so many questions. Who shot Archie's dad Fred? How will Cheryl bounce back from burning down her house? And will Jughead and Betty weather the storm brewing between the Southside Serpents and the rest of Riverdale?
We'll have all season long to get that intel, but right now, the biggest question on my mind is: How are the Riverdale characters already graduating from high school?
In a new photo posted by Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the young cast of The CW series is dressed in blue graduation robes — well, save for Madelaine Petsch's Cheryl, who is wearing her signature bold lip and a high-slit, ruby-red dress.
Advertisement
"#Riverdale premieres tonight! Couldn't be prouder of the writers, crew, and cast! I feel like a dad on graduation day! 2nite @ 8 on the #cw!"
#Riverdale premieres tonight! Couldn't be prouder of the writers, crew, and cast! I feel like a dad on graduation day! 2nite @ 8 on the #cw! pic.twitter.com/0pp02ZXEHC— RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) October 11, 2017
Here's the weird part about the pic: The characters on Riverdale are only sophomores in high school. We know this because less than a full school year has passed, and the new season will pick up only moments after Fred (Luke Perry) was shot in Pop's Diner. Will season 2 of Riverdale rush through the SATs, prom, and whatever new tragedy the iconic characters of Archie Comics stumble upon next?
It seems unlikely — after all, teen dramas tend to want to keep their kids in high school as long as possible, not thrust them into the real-world right away. It seems more likely that this was a fun photo taken in some sort of celebration of season 2. Perhaps they are graduating from the mystery of who killed Jason Blossom (Trevor Stines) to whatever new drama will unfold?
Of course, there's always the possibility that this "graduation" will take place within the world of the series, but that it will be some sort of dream sequence. We know that Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Archie (K.J. Apa) will be walking down the aisle in season 2, though I think it's safe to say that it's likely a part of a dreame.
But whose dream sequence is the real question. Could it be Fred's dream? Perhaps Fred, in the moments in which he is bleeding on the floor of Pop's Diner, has his life "flash before his eyes." As a loving dad, he could be thinking about all the moments he won't get to see — like Archie's graduation and wedding.
Advertisement
Of course, this is pure speculation — we have no idea what the deal is with this graduation pic, or if we'll even see it play out on the small screen. All I know is: Bring it on, new season of Riverdale. I can't wait to see every major milestone play out.
Advertisement