Taylor Swift isn't filming her own reality show. She's not launching a fashion line. She hasn't even begun a new dynasty with a fellow celebrity yet. But the singer is about to step into one arena in which her rival Kim Kardashian has dominated for years: Her own social media app, The Swift Life, is due out by the end of 2017.
A promo video for the app promises "new and exclusive pics and video," as well as a place to post comments that Swift herself will see and respond to. There will also be "exclusive Taylor stuff!" including "Taymojis."
Does that last bit sound like Kardashian's Kimojis? It's not entirely by coincidence. The same company behind Kim Kardashian: Hollywood (but not the creators of her more recent apps), Glu Mobile, created this app too, according to TechCrunch.
Glu first announced it was working on an app with Swift in early 2016 (right before last year's Kimye-Taylor feud) and had even said it would come out that year, Variety reported. But whereas last year's announcement hyped "gameplay" in the app, the app the company is now advertising seems to be more about communication.
“We’ve worked closely with Taylor and her team to bring her creative vision to life,” said Glu Mobile president and CEO Nick Earl in a statement acquired by Variety. “The result is a deeply social environment where Taylor and her fans are able to better connect with one another while expressing themselves in an interactive community. We look forward to its worldwide launch later this year.”
Swift was more characteristically self-deprecating when talking about the app in the video promo.
"I think you guys are really going to like this,” she said. “I mean, I hope. It would be preferable if you did."
