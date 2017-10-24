How Heritage Brands Are Making Classics Cool Again

Burberry kicked this trend off in 2001, when Christopher Bailey — then a relatively unknown designer who had spent time at Gucci — was named creative director. His transformation of the brand became the stuff of legend, and since then, reviving heritage brands has become a common occurrence. 2017, though, seems to really be their moment; for example, Lyst reports a 17% increase in global searches for Burberry over the last three months, perhaps a response to the rise of the new "youth" aesthetic to the echelons of high-fashion. This new wave can be traced to Jonathan Anderson's appointment at Loewe, too, which showed you can honor tradition while still have a uniquely modern point of view. More recently, Pringle of Scotland and Mulberry have joined the ranks with cool new designers bringing a fresh perspective to the classics. Their aesthetics may all be rooted in history, but there's nothing old about the clothes and accessories they're delivering. And at a time where the fashion industry feels as tumultuous as ever, there's something to be said for keep with tradition — even if it does involved, cutting, pasting, and remixing its roots.