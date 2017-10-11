Demi Lovato's new YouTube documentary, Simply Complicated, addresses the singer's troubled past head-on. That includes talking about her sobriety, as well as the time she punched one of her backup dancers.
In a new trailer for Simply Complicated, Lovato's mental health coach, Mike Bayer, says that before she became sober, Lovato was on the "road to suicide."
Lovato admits in the trailer that while she was struggling with addiction, she "was not easy to work with." She also says that after punching the backup dancer, she went on a two-month "bender," during which she was "using daily."
After that low point, Lovato went to rehab for issues that included depression and bulimia, in addition to substance abuse, Glamour notes.
"I'm on a journey to discover what it's like to be free of all demons," Lovato says in the trailer. "When I'm comfortable in my own skin, I feel confident. When I feel confident, I feel sexy. And when I feel sexy, watch out."
Based on the clip, it looks like Lovato's friends and family — including Nick Jonas! — will also be interviewed about her experiences. The documentary won't only be about her struggles with addiction, either; the trailer teases a conversation with Lovato about a breakup, which may be in reference to her relationship with Wilmer Valderrama.
Simply Complicated hits YouTube on 17th October. Whether or not you're a fan of Lovato's music, it looks like it's worth a watch for anyone interested in mental health awareness. As Lovato notes in the trailer, she's nearly five and a half years sober, so she's had time to reflect and gain perspective about the past. It's an inspiring journey, and it's great to see Lovato addressing it with so much honesty.
If you are struggling with substance abuse, please call the SAMHSA National Helpline at 1-800-662-4357 for free and confidential information.
