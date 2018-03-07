Update: After taking a brief hiatus to make room for the Olympics (curling, anyone?), Riverdale picks up where it left off with episode 14 airing tonight at 8 p.m. on the CW. Find out how to stream it below and head here for a preview of what's to come.
This article was originally published on October 10, 2017.
After a stellar first season, expectations are high for Riverdale's sophomore season. The first episode of season two has no shortage of questions to answer, including the pressing one: Is Fred Andrews alive or dead? The title of the episode, "A Kiss Before Dying," doesn't bode well for him.
Creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa has been dropping lots of frustrating teasers on Twitter — Archie's in trouble — but only this week's premiere on Wednesday, October 11, at 8 p.m. on the CW will answer some questions for good. Ahead, here's what you need to know to stream all the soapy teen drama of Archie and friends.
Save the date! Watch live! Tomorrow at 8. On the #cw. #RIVERDALE S2 premieres. And find out for whom the bell tolls… pic.twitter.com/9aYcUj7j0t— RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) October 10, 2017
YouTube TV
The CW is included as part of YouTube TV's $35 per month plan. Just remember that you'll need a Chromecast to stream the show to your TV. Check here to see if you can access YouTube TV in your city.
DirecTV Now
You can watch CW shows via AT&T's $35 per month streaming platform, but you'll want to do your homework first — it's currently only available in select cities. Check here to see if yours made the cut.
The CW App
If you don't mind waiting until the next day, or, to be exact, 2 a.m. on Thursday, October 12, you can watch the premiere for free. The CW TV app (free, App Store and Google Play) lets you watch from your phone — no cable login needed. You can also add the app and stream to your TV via Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Airplay, Xbox One, and Amazon Fire TV. So long as you can avoid spoilers online, this is your best bet for catching the entire season at no charge.
If you don't see the new episode the following day, don't panic: Just try quitting out of the app and relaunching it.
Netflix...maybe
You can currently binge watch all of Riverdale season one on Netflix, but it isn't entirely clear if those of us in the U.S. will get access to season two. Netflix's Media Center says episodes from season two will start streaming on October 12, the day after the premiere, but only lists select countries among its first run distribution. The U.S., unfortunately isn't one of them. If you live in or are traveling to Canada, however, you're in luck.
Refinery29 has reached out to Netflix for comment on when season two will be available to U.S. viewers.
