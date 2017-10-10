"There's no telling what's going to happen in the future, but I was just talking to Cole and Cami, who were over watching Game of Thrones, [about how] we're incredibly blessed. That's how I feel about the entire situation and this show being in my life," Reinhart told Coveteur. "I booked this role without knowing that I was going to make 10 new best friends. That's insane, coming from someone who never really had too many best friends to begin with, because of my social anxiety and just the way that I am. This was like a golden ticket. I got a job, and I also got these incredible people in my life."