Wedding (Taco) Bells? This Couple Took Fast Food Wedding Pics

In her post about the Clarke's unconventional post-wedding photos , the photographer explained why the couple wanted to take a few pictures at the fast food restaurant, and the story is actually so sweet. Nikki B wrote, "Last Friday I photographed the wedding of Skylain and Jeffery. These two were high school sweethearts and got married on their 6 year dating anniversary. In high school, Taco Bell was their go to place after school. Skylain told me they would always scrape together all the quarters Jeffrey had in his car to go eat together after school. So what better place to end their wedding day than Taco Bell?! haha! When they told me they were doing this I immediately invited myself along for the adventure." We're so glad she did because look at these pics.