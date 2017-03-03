This Woman's Wedding Dress Is Made Entirely Of Taco Bell Wrappers

It’s time to spill the beans. We have been engaged for 4 years, and together for 10. Taco Bell has been there through the years, from the after school runs, to late meals after work (or a night of partying). Our love for each other is as cheesy as a quesadilla. We’re nachos getting married, it’s going to be a Las Vegas tacover. Lettuce celebrate our love at the Taco Bell Chapel in Vegas, cuz we are ready to guac and roll. #loveandtacoscontest #tacobelle #burritodress #iloveyou Link in the bio!! https://www.tacobell.com/loveandtacos/161600

