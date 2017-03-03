This Woman's Wedding Dress Is Made Entirely Of Taco Bell Wrappers

Diane Nguyen and her fiancé have entered the Love & Tacos Contest, which could win them a free trip to Vegas and a wedding at the flagship restaurant. And to impress the contest's voters, she posed in a dress that she made herself from Taco Bell burrito wrappers. That's not as unsanitary as it sounds: She got them from one of the restaurant's managers.
Based on the caption to the photo in her entry, you can tell Nguyen's a diehard Taco Bell fan. "It’s time to spill the beans," she wrote. (We're guessing the pun was intended.) "We have been engaged for four years, and together for 10. Taco Bell has been there through the years, from the after school runs, to late meals after work (or a night of partying). Our love for each other is as cheesy as a quesadilla. We’re nachos getting married, it’s going to be a Las Vegas tacover. Lettuce celebrate our love at the Taco Bell Chapel in Vegas, cuz we are ready to guac and roll."
There are so many puns in there, it hurts.
Nguyen's got some stiff competition, though. One man's fiancé proposed to him using a fire sauce packet that read "marry me." One couple even met while working at Taco Bell: She got a job there just as he left, and he applied for another job just to be with her again.
But none of them went as far as to make their own clothing. We don't know how she held that thing together, but there's no way it was easy, and the sheer amount of effort it took should set her ahead of the competition.
