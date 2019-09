This Woman's Wedding Dress Is Made Entirely Of Taco Bell Wrappers

Based on the caption to the photo in her entry , you can tell Nguyen's a diehard Taco Bell fan. "It’s time to spill the beans," she wrote. (We're guessing the pun was intended.) "We have been engaged for four years, and together for 10. Taco Bell has been there through the years, from the after school runs, to late meals after work (or a night of partying). Our love for each other is as cheesy as a quesadilla. We’re nachos getting married, it’s going to be a Las Vegas tacover. Lettuce celebrate our love at the Taco Bell Chapel in Vegas, cuz we are ready to guac and roll."