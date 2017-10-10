Ava Phillippe: Future Debutante For The Class Of 2017

For many of us, turning 18 was a monumental experience. Sure, we couldn't legally hit up the bars just yet, but we had become "adults" as defined by modern society. We could register to vote, enlist in the military, move out of our parents' houses, and dance the night away at those 18+ night clubs. But for celebrity children like Ava Phillippe, entering adulthood is so much more glamorous.
The daughter of Reese Witherspoon and ex Ryan Phillippe is about to make her grand debut at le Bal des Débutantes, the regal event that welcomes a small number of women from prominent families to celebrate their coming of age in a grand Parisian ceremony. According to Vanity Fair, only 20 women worldwide, and only six Americans, will participate in this year's ceremony at the Peninsula Paris hotel on November 25.
Like her mother, Phillippe's taste seems to be impeccable, as she's chosen to wear a Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown. And, though we can't be sure, I'm guessing she'll heed Elle Woods' advice and stay away from overbearing orange. The young debutante will be escorted by Maharaja Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur.
E! News reports that Phillippe joins a robust list of celebrity debutantes, including Sophia Rose Stallone, Tallulah Willis, Scout Willis, Romy David, and Kyra Kennedy.
The thought of "debuting" or "presenting yourself to the public" may sound dated, but before you write off The Ball as an excessive showcasing of wealth and prestige, it's important to note it does raise money for charity. According to the official website, the event was started by Ophélie Renouard in 1992 with the purpose of benefiting Seleni, which aims to help teenage mothers by funding research and care, and Enfants D'Asie (Children of Asia), which funds schooling opportunities for young girls.
We can't wait to see Ava on her big night!
