When the original text was first published in 1962, author Madeleine L’Engle centered the story on a white family. In DuVernay's adaptation, the lead character - a young girl named Meg Murry (Storm Reid) — is Black. The importance of that is not lost on DuVernay, who is vocal about ensuring equal representation on and off-screen, especially for the Black community. But working on A Wrinkle In Time has been new territory for the director, as sci-fi still lags behind in having female representation. She says, "[A Wrinkle In Time] is going to look differently immediately because it's usually been men creating these sci-fi fantasy worlds in film."