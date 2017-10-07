Miley Cyrus Isn’t Touring Behind New Album For The Most Miley Reason Ever

Miley Cyrus released her sixth studio album, Younger Now, last month and will not be taking it on tour. In a recent interview with Howard Stern, where she spoke about everything from her early years in school to her time as a Disney Channel star, the country-pop songwriter explained why. While artists' reasoning for not going on tour vary, we have to say, this reason is utterly unique.
"Literally the only reason I'm not touring is because of those fucking pigs. That's how much I love those pigs," she said. Cyrus has quite a few pets at her home in Malibu including dogs, cats, and fish in addition to her pet pigs who make regular appearances on her Instagram.
Caring for her pigs seems to be quite the job. The singer's fiancé Liam Hemsworth has even called the pigs' home "the office."
One of her pigs named Bubba Sue even appeared on the cover of Paper with Cyrus back in 2015. It's clear that she has a special bond with her pets sharing on Instagram that Bubba Sue gets manicures and sleeps on the couch with the caption, "pig gonna be lookin fresh."
Miley Cyrus seems unbothered by the pull of living a highly public life saying, "My priorities are different, I think, are different than these artists that go and push play. Or these artists that just want to get their picture taken somewhere. If someone just wants to listen to my music and listen to my lyrics, that's enough for me," she continued. "I really don't care. Fame comes with being able to have your albums be heard. It really helps that I have this amazing platform and I have so many fans. But, I would do it with the mask on and that no one would know it was me. I never care about that, or that attention or that fame. I cannot help but write songs."
