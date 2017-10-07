There Is A Cinnamon Toast Crunch Milkshake & Here’s Where You Can Get It

Nothing embodies fall more than cinnamon-flavored treats, and the world just got a delicious new option. Sure, pumpkin lattes and apple cider keep you warm as winter rolls in but don't disregard a good autumnal ice cream.
For a limited time, Burger King will offer Cinnamon Toast Crunch milkshakes the fast food chain describes as "a cup of cinnamon swirl bliss." Honestly, what could be better than a sugary childhood staple swirled together with ice cream?
The shake is a mixture of vanilla soft serve, Cinnamon Toast Crunch pieces, cinnamon cereal-flavored syrup, and whipped topping. You can score one for $2.99 at participating Burger Kings.
The fast-food giant has been experimenting with cereal ice cream mashups recently, debuting Fruit Loop and Lucky Charms shakes earlier this year. While Fruit Loops and Lucky Charms make more sense for Spring, Cinnamon Toast Crunch has flavors perfect for a crisp fall day.
"Our cereal shake mashups have been a big hit with our guests, and we want to continue providing tasty, exciting shake options for them," Alex Macedo, president of Burger King North America, said in a statement. "Hand spun shakes are an iconic part of the Burger King brand history, and we know our guests will love this sweet menu addition."
People on Twitter were naturally psyched about the menu addition when they heard the news.
Can you even remember the last time you ate a bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch? Whether you still eat it daily or haven't tried a sugary square in years, this milkshake is worth trying if you loved the cereal as a kid.
It's unclear how long the nostalgic treat will be available at The King, so don't wait to get your hands on one. It also can't hurt to throw on a Burger King crown to make you feel like a queen while sipping your shake.
