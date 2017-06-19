Story from Food & Drinks

Burger King Has A Lucky Charms Milkshake Perfect For The Sugar Cereal Obsessed

Kaitlin Reilly
Photo: Getty Images
Once upon a time, cereal was nothing more than a quick breakfast and, on occasion, an emergency dinner plan. Now, your favorite childhood cereals have become totally trendy — especially when used to amp up the flavor of dessert. That's exactly what Burger King is doing with its new Lucky Charms Milkshake, which promises all the fun of the sugary cereal with even more dairy than you're used to drenching the marshmallows in.
The fast food chain has just added the new item to its menu, reports PopSugar, and if you're a fan of ultra-sugary desserts (or, say, have been ordering those marshmallow-only boxes of Lucky Charms online since before they were readily available) this one sounds like it will be right up your alley. The treat features vanilla soft serve mixed up with both Lucky Charms marshmallows and oat cereal. PopSugar states that it also includes something called marshmallow cereal-flavored topping (?), and is typically topped with whipped cream.
Here's what the treat looks like, minus the marshmallows on top — those were added because, well, why not go hard on marshmallows if you're already consuming an entire Lucky Charms milkshake?
The internet (who loves any food that they can Instagram) freaked out about getting their hands on the new item.
While lots of people can't wait for the Lucky Charms Milkshake to hit their mouths, others are clearly...not so thrilled.
"So Burger King now has a Lucky Charms milkshake? Well that fits their new slogan, 'Burger King: we hope you choke on a dry marshmallow,'" tweeted one skeptic.
This isn't the first time Burger King has given cereal-flavored milkshakes a whirl. They dropped a limited-edition Froot Loops milkshake back in April, though Lucky Charms seems like the much more obvious flavor for a cereal/milkshake hybrid. (Fun fact: all the different colors of Froot Loops taste exactly the same. Mind-blowing, right?)
If you're onboard, get to your nearest BK ASAP. These babies will likely go fast.
