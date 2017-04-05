Burger King Just Confirmed A Froot Loops Milkshake Is Coming

I remember the exact moment I realized I had gotten too old to eat sugary cereal for breakfast. It's permanently burned into my brain because the moment unfortunately involved throwing up while carpooling to school. Yeah, that's not something you forget. The realization that my stomach could no longer handle eating straight sugar first thing in the morning served as a symbolic end to my childhood. After that, I had to resort to only indulging in Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Lucky Charms, and king of them all, Froot Loops as an after school sweet treat or an after dinner dessert. Years later, I still find cereal to be a reliable go-to dessert, and it looks like one fast food chain may have caught on to this, too. Burger King might actually be taking cereal for dessert a step further by combining it with a classic ice cream treat. The internet is currently buzzing with rumors about a Froot Loop Milkshake from BK.