Have You Tried The Starbucks Secret Caramel Pumpkin Macchiato?

Starbucks has a new seasonal, secret menu item that sounds like autumn in a cup. It’s called the Caramel Pumpkin Macchiato and, based on the ingredients alone, I can only assume it tastes like how it must feel to slow-motion dance around amongst falling leaves on a crisp, October day.
According to Delish, to order it, ask for a Caramel Macchiato but instead of the usual vanilla syrup, ask for pumpkin spice syrup. If this still isn’t enough autumn for you, ask for pumpkin spice to top it off. So simple yet so seasonal. Could this give the classic Pumpkin Spice Latte a run for its money?
It seems that every time Starbucks releases a new drink, excitement ensues. The popular coffee chain put out a Maple Pecan Latte at the end of last month as their latest seasonal offering. And who can forget the pandemonium created by the Unicorn Frappuccino earlier this year? The suspense and excitement built up for weeks before they were made available and the internet was obsessed long after the multicolored drinks had left the menu. The Caramel Pumpkin Macchiato in all its ombré goodness might have started out a secret, but we have a feeling it won’t stay that way much longer.
If you are longing for chillier days and crunchy leaves, but summer is still hanging on in your city, you can always get it iced. Order your drink for the season you want! You may not be able to make the weather change, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy pumpkin flavored beverages.
It turns out that the Pumpkin Spice syrup at Starbucks is more versatile than expected. Not only has the Pumpkin Spice Latte become a perennial icon of the season, but there is a myriad of other drinks on the secret menu featuring the popular flavor. Did someone say salted caramel? The season is ripe with drink possibilities.
