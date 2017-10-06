In response to the allegations, Weinstein told the New York Times that he is taking a leave of absence from his film company. "I came of age in the 60’s and 70’s, when all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different. That was the culture then...I appreciate the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologize for it," he writes, also adding that he will seek therapy.