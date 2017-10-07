W1A Actress Tweets About Losing A Role After Refusing To "Screen Test In A Bikini" For Harvey Weinstein
As allegations of sexual harassment about Harvey Weinstein come to light, more women are speaking out about their experiences with the embattled film mogul. Rebecca Traister wrote about a verbal and physical altercation with him in the year 2000 for the Cut. And now, an actress is adding her voice as well, according to People.
Jessica Hynes is best known for her roles in W1A, The Royle Family, and Spaced (which she co-created and co-wrote with Simon Pegg). She's also known for portraying Magda in Bridget Jones' Diary 2. She posted on Twitter that she once lost a role because she refused to screen test for him wearing a bikini. She alleges this occurred when she was 19. "I'm sure there are many more..." she replied in a follow-up tweet. The tweets have since been deleted.
In response to the allegations, Weinstein told the New York Times that he is taking a leave of absence from his film company. "I came of age in the 60’s and 70’s, when all the rules about behaviour and workplaces were different. That was the culture then...I appreciate the way I’ve behaved with colleagues in the past has caused a lot of pain, and I sincerely apologise for it," he writes, adding that he will seek therapy.
Weinstein's attorney also told the Hollywood Reporter that he plans on suing the Times. The statement reads, "The New York Times published today a story that is saturated with false and defamatory statements about Harvey Weinstein,. It relies on mostly hearsay accounts and a faulty report, apparently stolen from an employee personnel file, which has been debunked by nine different eyewitnesses. We sent the Times the facts and evidence, but they ignored it and rushed to publish. We are preparing the lawsuit now. All proceeds will be donated to women’s organisations."
