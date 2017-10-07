Jessica Hynes is best known for her roles in W1A, The Royle Family, and Spaced (which she co-created and co-wrote with Simon Pegg). She's also known for portraying Magda in Bridget Jones' Diary 2. She posted on Twitter that she once lost a role because she refused to screen test for him wearing a bikini. She alleges this occurred when she was 19. "I'm sure there are many more..." she replied in a follow-up tweet. The tweets have since been deleted.