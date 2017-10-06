This Video Of Chrissy Teigen Shows Exactly How Much Work Goes Into Her Beauty Look

How long does it take for an ultra-glam celebrity to go from fresh-out-the-shower to event-ready? Two hours? Four? If you’re Chrissy Teigen, the answer is just under 35 seconds — well, if that glam session is measured in time-lapse video, anyway.
The TV host, Becca Cosmetics collaborator, cookbook author, and everyone’s imaginary BFF recently sat for a complete hair and makeup session — all captured and posted on Instagram by makeup artist Emma Osborne. The choice to show all the action in lightening speed, “wasn't premeditated,” Osborne tells Refinery29. But Teigan was game. “She's so cool and chill — she was totally up for the time lapse."
Advertisement
Sure, the video may clock in at a scant 35 seconds long, but given that time lapse technology can condense hours of footage into seconds and Teigen’s known for her meticulous attention to detail (this is the girl who fills in her hairline with brow powder every single day, after all), we’re betting the sitting time was anything but brief.
In the opening shot, Teigen is shown barefaced and with wet hair. (Bonus: we also get a peek of John Legend in nothing but a towel.) But as Osborne and hairstylist Dayaruci work, the rapid-fire sequence reveals that it takes quite a lot to prep a celeb for a night out. Among the blink-and-you-miss-’em tools and techniques used on hair alone: Bumble and Bumble Prep Primer Spray, that fancy Dyson dryer we keep fantasizing about, a wide-barrel curling iron, and long ombré extensions.
Meanwhile, Osborne creates a bronzed smoky eye look complete with strong brows, nude lips, and that not-too-glowy, not-too-matte complexion that Teigen is famous for. In her arsenal: Cult51 Day Cream to prep the skin and CULT51 Immediate Effect Serum, something that the product calls, “a must ... Madonna uses it.” Also at hand: a Beautyblender, the affordably-priced EX1 Cosmetics Invisiwear Liquid Foundation in 5.0 (which the artist says “leaves the skin dewy and looking radiant”), and Marc Jacobs Beauty's Eye-Conic Multi-Finish Eyeshadow Palette in Scandalust, along with nine other products used to get the look.
When it was all said and done, how much actual time did the team clock on the look? A reasonable-ish hour and a half.
Advertisement
Read these stories next:
Advertisement