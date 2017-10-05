This Rapping Maid Of Honor Should Win The Wedding Toast Of The Year Award

Maid of honor raps and choreographed bridal-party dances have been kind of a thing in the past couple of years, but we always have a soft spot for a '90s-themed one. So when we saw that The Daily Mail had spotted an MOH do a Fresh Prince of Bel-Air rap, we had to watch.
Lauren, the younger sister of Marissa, who was getting married to Ben, started her wedding toast by saying: "So, I wasn't really sure how to go about a speech for this. I could stand up here and say a few words, make people cry...or I could sing a song."
She added: "And for those of you who know me, I went with option number two... DJ...drop that beat."
Then she performed a parody of Will Smith's famous rap, in all its '90s glory. The audience went crazy cheering.
"Now this is a story all about how, Ben's life got twisted upside down," she rapped. "And I like to take a minute just sit right there, I'll tell you how we ended up at the wedding of the year."
As the other bridesmaids did a backup dance, all with sunglasses on, she concluded: "We pulled up to the church, just five years later, and yelled to Marissa, 'Goodbye, smell you later!' Look at the lovers, now they are finally here, Marissa and Ben, couple of the year!"
Watch the rapping MOH video below.
